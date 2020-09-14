On Monday, Texas Tech women’s basketball head coach Krista Gerlich confirmed her coaching staff for the upcoming season.
JC Carter will serve as the associate head coach for the Lady Raiders.
Carter previously spent two seasons at Florida State as an assistant coach (48-17), four seasons at Utah State as an assistant in charge of player development and recruitment, one season as a men’s assistant coach at John Brown University and two seasons as a head coach at Marshfield High School where he was named Central Ozark Conference Coach of the Year.
Carter also spent one season at Southwest Baptist University as an assistant men’s basketball coach shortly after becoming a head coach for the women’s basketball team at the same school. He was in the head coaching position for three seasons.
Ashley Crawford, newly instated assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Tech, will be heavily involved in the recruiting trail for Lady Raider basketball, according to a release by Tech Athletics. She is responsible for all things recruiting, player visits and meeting with potential signees.
Prior to Tech, Crawford spent seven seasons at UT Arlington with Gerlich. Most notably, during the 2013-204 season, the Lady Mavericks had the top recruiting class in the conference, according to Dan Olsen Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. This was also the 54th recruiting class among all Division 1 programs, according to a release by Tech Athletics.
During the 2018-2019 season, Crawford was part of one of the most successful seasons in program history for UT Arlington, as they earned the first Sun Belt Regular Season championship in program history.
One season prior, in 2017, Crawford was named Texas Association of Basketball Coaches DI Assistant Coach of the Year.
Aside from UT Arlington, Crawford has history at Lamar, coaching under former Tech assistant Larry Tidwell.
Assistant coach Eric Ely will make the trip to Lubbock after spending 10 years at Oregon State. He has spent the past four seasons as an assistant athletics director for women’s basketball, and prior to that, six seasons as an assistant coach. While on staff, Ely was part of a program turnaround that resulted in three Pac-12 titles, a Final Four appearance and a 32-win season.
Ely’s experience, however, stretches far beyond his time at Oregon State. Gerlich is bringing in over 15 years of Division 1 coaching experience in Ely with nine coming from Oral Roberts and three from Missouri. Prior to his time at those programs, Ely was the head coach at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University where he earned National Christian College Athletic Association East Region Coach of the Year recognition.
Jared Boyd will be stationed as chief of staff within the Lady Raider basketball program after being on Gerlich’s Lady Maverick staff for two years, where, as a director of operations, scheduling of practices, scouting, film and game preparation all fell under his jurisdiction.
At Tech, Boyd will manage day-to-day administrative responsibilities like public relations and community outreach, according to Tech Athletics.
Jordan Vessels was another member of Gerlich’s staff at UT Arlington. She spent four seasons with the Lady Mavericks; two as an assistant coach and two as director of operations.
Vessels has quite a history with Gerlich. Prior to being on her coaching staff, Vessels spent four years playing basketball at West Texas A&M, and three of those seasons were played under Gerlich.
Vessels has an assortment of on-court experience to go along with her coaching experience, including back-to-back Lone Star Conference championships, back-to-back South Central Region championship and even a 2014 National Championship Game.
The five new hires to Gerlich’s staff are finalized and will be the staff that surrounds the Lady Raider program this upcoming season.
Coaching Staff by Position
Krista Gerlich – Head Coach
JC Carter – Associate Head Coach
Ashley Crawford – Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
Eric Ely – Assistant Coach
Jared Boyd – Chief of Staff
Jordan Vessels – Director of Operations
