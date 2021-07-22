Senior Kaylon Geiger and junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma were named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on July 22. This makes Tech one of eight schools with more than one receiver on the list, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Biletnikoff Award is given to a college football receiver in any receiving position, according to the Biletnikoff Award website.
Ezukanma led the team in receiving yards in both his freshman and sophomore season as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. The Fort Worth native started in all ten games during the 2020 season and scored six touchdowns.
Geiger, a newcomer on the roster, transferred to Lubbock from Troy with a year of eligibility remaining. Geiger won the conference's Newcomer of the Year award in 2019, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
In his two seasons at Troy, Geiger accumulated eight touchdowns and 141 passes for 1,625 yards, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Both semifinalists and the finalists are selected by a committee of college football writers, broadcasters, commentators, other receivers and past winners of the award.
