Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith and senior kicker Jonathan Garibay were both honored on Monday by the Big 12 as this week’s Newcomer and Special Teams Player of the Week.
Both players had a momentous game on Saturday while at the Jones AT&T Stadium, where they helped give Texas Tech a 41-38 victory against ranked opponent Iowa State.
For Smith, the evening game was his first ever in his collegiate career, according to Tech Athletics. By the end of the game, Smith rushed for 50 yards and had 372 yards of total offense, according to a Big 12 news release.
Smith passed to two receivers during his time on the field and scored three touchdowns during his debut. Smith’s offensive plays helped the Red Raiders improve to a 6-4 overall and 3-4 conference record, according to Tech Athletics.
Garibay earned his weekly nod after he won the game for the Red Raiders when Tech was tied 38-38 with three seconds left on the clock. Garibay got on the field and successfully kicked a 62 yard field goal, the second-longest field goal in Big 12 history, according to a Big 12 news release.
This was Garibay’s third game-winning kick of his career as his is now 12-for-12, according to Big 12 Sports.
For the first time since 2017, Tech became bowl eligible with this win. This will be Tech’s 39th time appearing in a bowl game.
