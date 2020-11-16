Following Tech’s win over Baylor on Saturday, the Big 12 conference recognized two Red Raiders in junior kicker Jonathan Garibay and senior linebacker Colin Schooler.
Garibay earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after a four-field goal performance in his Tech debut. The Rubidoux, California, native had his first start on Saturday as a Red Raider and did not disappoint. He finished the game making Big 12 history.
Garibay is just the sixth kicker in league history to make four field goals in his career debut, according to a Big 12 release, he also is just the second to do so against a Big 12 opponent.
To win the game for Tech, Garibay kicked a 28-yard field goal through the uprights with no time left in regulation to put Tech ahead of Baylor. To that point, Tech had not finished a game with a game-winning field goal since 2012, according to Tech Athletics.
On the defensive side of the ball, Schooler made his presence felt against Baylor with a season-high 11 tackles, according to Tech Athletics. Two of his tackles were for a loss of yardage.
Even with the quantity of tackles, Schooler had one of the most important defensive plays of the game against Baylor; when the Bears’ quarterback looked like he had a surefire path into the end zone, Schooler impeded and delivered one of the largest hits of the season for Tech on the one-yard line.
As a result, Baylor was forced to kick a field goal, which eventually turned into a margin that Tech overcame to win the game.
With the big-time play, Schooler was recognized as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, as he came to Lubbock from Arizona to compete in his final year at Tech.
The Red Raiders have an open week now, however, they will continue play Nov. 28 against Oklahoma State on the road. The time has yet to be determined.
