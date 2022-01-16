Senior kicker Jonathan Garibay announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he will entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
According to Big 12 Sports, Garibay was 15-16 in field goal tries in 2021 for a rate of 93.8 percent, the highest in the Big 12.
Garibay’s one miss was a 53 yard try against Baylor. Among those 15 successful field goals was a 62-yard game winner against Iowa State, the longest in Texas Tech football history according to Tech Athletics.
His 62-yard field goal was unbeaten in the Big 12, and he scored an average of 7.84 points per game, the second highest in the conference according to Big 12 Sports.
Garibay transferred from Riverside City College, located in California, and then played two years for the Red Raiders.
According to Tech Athletics, Garibay’s career field goal percentage is 85 percent. He also made 55-57 extra points during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
After his record-setting kick against Iowa State, Tech’s next win was in the 2021 Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28th.
Despite his late highlights, Garibay was not moved into the starting kicker role until late in the 2020-21 season, according to Tech Athletics.
Garibay will now enter the draft in hopes for a chance of making an immediate impact on an NFL roster, using his experience to impress team’s decision makers and earn a draft selection.
