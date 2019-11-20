The Texas Tech women’s golf team’s junior Sofia Garcia has been at Tech for four years after being redshirted her sophomore year. With one year left of eligibility, Garcia looks back on her time as a Lady Raider and looks forward to what is to come in the future.
Garcia grew up in Asuncion, Paraguay, and said she came to the United States at the age of 16 years old. When she came to the U.S., she decided she would not attend college, but changed her mind after receiving many offers to play golf.
In Paraguay, Garcia said golf is not the most common sport, as soccer is more popular. However, her father wanted her to play golf because women do not have a future in soccer in Paraguay.
“Soccer is mostly the popular sport for most of the men, so doing golf is a weird thing,” Garcia said. “If you go in and say, ‘I’m a golfer’ they all think you are rich, which I’m not. The sport has grown a lot. We have a professional player here in the U.S., and it got carried on at home.”
Garcia said one of the biggest reasons she stays in golf is because she likes the challenge the sport brings. She also gets to travel and represent her country.
Because Paraguay is warm, Garcia said she knew she did not want to go to a college in the north. She chose Tech not just because she received a scholarship, but because Lubbock is a small town and has a warm climate.
“My dad has a friend who worked in the U.S.,” Garcia said. ”He worked on the police here and told us ‘Texas is a great state, people are really fond of sports, they love sports, I’m even going to retire over there.’ They considered Texas as a big, big place to come for sports and people. They considered big cities, but I live in the capital at home (Paraguay), but I’m not sure to move to a different country and live in a big city.”
Garcia said she had offers from Texas Christian and Baylor but did not follow through with them.
“There was a Paraguayan who went to TCU and was telling me all about it but I wasn’t interested in wearing purple,” Garcia said. “I didn’t know how important that was until I came here and started wearing red and black everyday, so even the small details were part of it.”
Six of the eight players on the team are from different countries, according to Tech Athletics. Garcia said one of her favorite things about being a Lady Raider is the diversity and uniqueness of the team.
“It is fun because of that, I mean we all come from different places but the fact that we understand we have our own things just because we are from different places,” she said. “Also when we’re homesick, and stuff like that, we completely understand that so it makes it quite unique.”
In her freshman season, Garcia had a 73.8 scoring average — the second-lowest on the team, according to Tech Athletics. Garcia also had seventh-place finish at the Big 12 Championships and received All-Big 12 Tournament honors.
Garcia suffered a season-ending injury and received surgery in the fall of her sophomore year and received redshirt status, according to the release.
Garcia came back the next year led the team with a 71.0 scoring average, according to Tech Athletics. The junior also broke her 54-hole record with a 9-under 207 at the Illini Invitational. She also broke Tech’s single-season record for stroke average by over a full stroke and won the 2018-2019 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American.
In the fall, Garcia earned three top-five finishes, according to Tech Athletics.
“My putting, it is the most mental part of the game so I try to train a lot and perform as smart as I can and try to work with it. I can have a bad stroke and I have to learn that it’s one step at a time and so I definitely try to work on my short (putting) game a lot, I try to be as consistent as possible,” she said. “The better I can, it’s mostly because I make less mistakes rather than I’m getting really good shots. It’s more about knowing how much I make mistakes, so I try to work on everything that makes me more consistent on my game.”
Garcia has consistently led or has had the second-lowest scoring average since she has been on the team, according to Tech Athletics. She also has more top-five finishes than any other Lady Raider.
“I work really hard just on the golf course,” Garcia said. “I do have a lot of experience I have played so many tournaments. I’m the oldest one as well. You need to know yourself a lot, you need to know that maybe you’re not hitting well in your warm-up, you know how to deal with it. Sometimes this is your best part, sometimes it’s not and what to do with it. That’s one of the main things. I know myself real well and my game, so that helps me get better and try to avoid the mistakes. Also, when I did my surgery, that made me way more stronger.”
Garcia said one of her goals for the fall is to break her record for the lowest scoring average. She would also like to be All-American again and, as a team, she wants to go back to the NCAA tournament.
