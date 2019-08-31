Texas Tech junior women’s golfer Sofia Garcia was put on the ANNIKA Award Watch List on Friday two days after being named a Golfweek Magazine Preseason First Team All-American.
The ANNIKA Award is given to the most prestigious golfers every year and is presented by Golf Channel, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Garcia is going into her third season as a Red Raider, according to the release. Last season, Garcia broke multiple records including shooting the lowest single-round record of 64 at the Entrada Classic at BYU in March.
The junior and the rest of the team will start their 2019-20 season on Friday at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.
