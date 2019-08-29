After breaking multiple program records last season, Texas Tech junior women’s golfer Sofia Garcia was selected as the program’s first Preseason First Team All-American by Golfweek Magazine on Wednesday.
In her 2018-2019 season, Garcia earned All-Big 12 and All-American honors, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The junior from Asuncion, Paraguay, continued her play over the summer as she won the Dutch Junior Open title in July. Garcia then went back to her home country to compete in the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.
Garcia and the rest of the women’s golf team will begin the 2019-2020 season at the Trinity Forest Invitational on the campus of SMU in Dallas, according to the release.
