Texas Tech women’s golfer Sofia Garcia earned a selection to participate in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup during the Golf Channel’s selection show on YouTube on Friday.
The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament, consisting of the top collegiate men’s and women’s golfers. The golfers are split into teams as those from the United States compete against a team of International players.
“We are thrilled for Sofia and her selection,” Tech head coach JoJo Robertson said. “This is such a prestigious event and a very well-deserved selection for her. She loved being a part of the victorious team last year in Little Rock and I know this year’s event in Ireland will be just as exciting.”
The junior is ranked No. 18 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and she will join the International Team for the second consecutive year as it will represent 15 different countries. Garcia is one of two returners for the International team.
Although the United States leads the series 12-10-1, Garcia will look to help pull her weight on the International Team after a strong junior season. She has recorded a 71.18, highlighted by an individual title at the Trinity Forest Invitational. She has also finished in the top-three four times this season.
This marks the second international amateur competition for Garcia this year as she was also selected to compete in the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship earlier this year.
Garcia will look to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup on July 3-5, but due to the unprecedented times with the COVID-19 outbreak, the matches could be postponed or canceled. Although the matches have the chance of not happening, the Arnold Palmer Cup still wanted to recognize the accomplishments of the collegiate golfers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.