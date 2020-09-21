On Monday, the Big 12 announced the start time for the game between Texas Tech and Kansas State football. The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, as the Red Raiders will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Wildcats. The match can be watched on FS1.
The game against Kansas State will be the Red Raiders' second conference game of the season, taking place just eight days after their matchup against Texas, and Tech's third overall game of the season, after defeating Houston Baptist on Aug. 12.
