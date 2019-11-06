Texas Tech baseball’s third game of its Red and Black Series that was set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday was canceled due to inclement weather.
With the game being canceled, the Red Raiders will play a best-of-three series rather than playing five games, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Red Raiders will play the final game of the fall season at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday as the series is split 1-1, according to the release. The Red Team won the first game of the series, 10-4, on Friday and the Black Team evened the series with a 4-2 win on Saturday.
As the third game of the series was canceled, the Red Raiders are 100 days away from Tech’s opening day.
