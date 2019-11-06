Baseball vs. FIU

Junior righthand pitcher John McMillon pitches the ball during the game against Florida International University at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Dan Law Field. The Red Raiders defeated the Panthers, 9-6.

 Audrey Kerr

Texas Tech baseball’s third game of its Red and Black Series that was set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday was canceled due to inclement weather.

With the game being canceled, the Red Raiders will play a best-of-three series rather than playing five games, according to a Tech Athletics news release.

The Red Raiders will play the final game of the fall season at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday as the series is split 1-1, according to the release. The Red Team won the first game of the series, 10-4, on Friday and the Black Team evened the series with a 4-2 win on Saturday.

As the third game of the series was canceled, the Red Raiders are 100 days away from Tech’s opening day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.