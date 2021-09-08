The Jones AT&T Stadium will host the Texas Tech football program along with Stephen F. Austin in the Red Raiders home opener.
The Sept. 11 game will have a high of 97 degrees starting at 3 p.m. and will continue to stay in the upper 90 degrees for the duration of the game, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Senior Associate Athletics Director, Robert Giovannetti said the Jones Stadium is prepared for the heat and ready to keep fans hydrated and cool for the 6 p.m. kickoff.
“We’re making it easy for people to hydrate, you can bring in a 20 ounce (empty) bottle. You can refill it as many times as you want for free,” Giovannetti said. “ If you don’t we will make sure that people hydrate and take care of themselves. If they feel like they’re getting overheated, you can go to one of those heat management stations.”
A heat management station will be accessible in gate three and gate six for fans to cool down and receive a refill of water and cold towels, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Frozen water is not allowed in the venue nor will an opened bottle of above 20 ounces.
Anticipating fans can download the ‘Red Raider Gameday’ app to help their game day experience.
“So excited that we get some new food items. Just trying to enhance our overall game the atmosphere and the game day experience,” Giovannetti said.
There will be new concession items listed for fans and students to try this year including a chicken fried steak basket, a brisket sandwich, chicken quesadillas, street corn, a spicy chicken sandwich and a grill sausage wrap, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
“You can also open up the mobile concessions app tab on the app. And it’ll show you what concession stands that you’re looking for,” Giovannetti said. “And then the menu drop down, you can choose from there and just go pick it up, you’ll actually get a text telling you your orders ready, you can come pick it up.”
Alcohol will also be sold at the Jones and Giovannetti said because of these sales, fans cannot reenter the stadium and must have a new ticket if they leave the game.
“We urge people to use our game day app for mobile ordering for your concessions so if you use the mobile app, we’ll have a line just for mobile ordering that you can pick up,” Giovannetti said. “We think that’ll help with safety. You know, if you want to try to avoid standing in lines.”
Both in-person ordering and mobile ordering will be utilized for fans to purchase their drinks and meals.
At 100 percent capacity, mobile tickets will be used in the Jones AT&T Stadium with the same Red Raider Gameday app. Fans can purchase their ticket online and can scan their tickets upon entry.
“So people can download their tickets on their phone, put it in their wallet on their phone and be able to take advantage of mobile ticketing,” Giovannetti said. “We think it helps speed up the process getting through. We also will have tents over our gates now this year that will block the sun to help make that transition faster.”
Students can reserve group seating this season for a party of 15 to 250 students on the Tech Athletics website. These groups of students will be recognized during the game and have the opportunity for a post game photo.
All students can enter the Jones AT&T Stadium with free admission by using their student ID at the entrance, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Students can also reserve their tickets in advance.
The Jones Stadium doors will open at 4 p.m. in the southeast gates (Gate 6), according to a Tech Athletics news release.
“Our fans really adapted early and quickly to mobile ticketing. And so it’s certainly here to stay,” Giovannetti said.
Fans are not permitted to re-enter the stadium after they have left the premises. Tickets can be purchased on TexasTech.com or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.
