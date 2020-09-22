Former Lady Raider tennis player Gabriela Talaba will be participating in the 2020 French Open this week, making it the first Grand Slam of her career.
Talaba’s achievements at Tech include the ITA Texas Region Senior Player of the year and 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year. She also was voted All-Big 12 First Team Singles for three of her four collegiate seasons, according to Tech Athletics.
Talaba is currently ranked 241 in singles play, according to the Women’s Tennis Association. She has won 172 singles matches through her career, with 11 of those coming this year.
Talaba ranks first in Tech history with 22 singles wins, according to Tech Athletics.
She will continue matches on Wednesday against Clara Tauson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.