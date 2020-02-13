The GoFundMe fundraiser to help Falisha Bryant has reached $39,681, with members of the Lubbock community donating to help out following the loss of her house in a fire.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the official Twitter account of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team tweeted about the fundraiser to support Bryant, the mother of starting freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey.
Currently, the amount of monetary loss in the fire is being evaluated. Once that number has been determined, Bryant will receive up to that amount in donations, with the rest of the raised money going to a local non-profit organization, according to Tech’s men’s basketball’s Twitter.
In the GoFundMe post, Senior Associate Athletic Director Jonathan Botros, the organizer of the GoFundMe, explained that the Texas Tech compliance team had cooperated with the Big 12 conference and NCAA policy to ensure that the fundraiser fell within their limitations on student-athletes.
At this time, the fundraiser is no longer accepting donations, but can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/falisha-bryant-support-fund.
