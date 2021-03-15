The Red Raiders completed their sweep of the UConn Huskies Monday afternoon in spectacular fashion, hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Red Raiders have now won 14 consecutive games following their four-game sweep of the Huskies.
Nate Rombach, Cal Conley, and Braxton Fulford were the players who hit the three home runs in the tenth inning that gave Tech the win.
Head coach Tim Tadlock was as surprised as anyone following the wild finish on Monday.
“I'm still trying to kind of believe it. That wasn't so surprising Nate (Rombach) ran into one, I mean Cal (Conley) kind of surprised you a little bit. At that point you're trying to scratch a run across to win the game, thinking about the time limit and all that stuff because it’s a travel day,” Tadlock said. “About the time we decided who we were going to (go with in the 11th) the ball went out of the ballpark, the third one”.
Tech’s lineup in the contest was as follows:
- Dru Baker (LF)
- Jace Jung (2B)
- Dylan Neuse (CF)
- Nate Rombach (1B)
- Cal Conley (SS)
- Braxton Fulford (C)
- Cody Masters (DH)
- Kurt Wilson (RF)
- Parker Kelly (3B)
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton received the start for Tech. Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas was initially expected to start, but Tadlock ultimately decided against it after Dallas pitched a few innings in relief on Saturday.
Prior to Monday’s start, Hampton had been sporting a 1-0 record, 4.00 ERA, and a 1.444 WHIP in 9.0 innings pitched. Monday represented his third start of the season.
After a clean first inning, Hampton got into some trouble in the top of the second. UConn’s Kyler Fedko led off the inning with a single, and Hampton wound up hitting both of the next two batters to load up the bases with no outs.
The next two at bats resulted in a walk and a sac-fly, which scored UConn the first two runs of the game. Hampton was able to stop the bleeding there, and both teams headed into the bottom of the second inning with the score at 2-0 in UConn’s favor.
Tech responded quickly with a solo-homer off the bat of junior designated hitter Cody Masters in the bottom half of the second inning.
The Red Raiders were forced to head to the bullpen quickly, as Hampton was pulled from the game after only 3.0 innings pitched. Hampton allowed two earned runs off three hits, one walk, and two hit batters in the game.
There was little action after Masters’ home run until the sixth inning when the Huskies and Red Raiders traded runs. A sac-fly scored UConn their third run of the game, while Tech added their second on an RBI-double from freshman second baseman Jace Jung.
The Red Raiders almost took the lead in the inning on a two-run homer, but UConn’s Kyler Fedko robbed Tech junior center fielder Dylan Neuse at the wall in center field.
The score was 3-2 in favor of UConn after six.
After the Huskies tacked on another run in the top of the seventh, the Red Raiders came alive in the bottom of the inning. With two men on base and one out on the board, sophomore left fielder Dru Baker cranked a 2-0 pitch deep over the wall in left-center field to give Tech the lead.
Baker’s no doubt, go-ahead, three-run long ball represented his first home run of the season.
Two batters later, Neuse tripled and scored later in the inning by stealing home plate. After Neuse’s steal, Tech led 6-4.
Tech reliever Chase Webster started the ninth inning for the Red Raiders. After plunking his first batter, Webster gave up back-to-back singles to Uconn, the latter of which tied up the ballgame. Red Raider reliever Brendan Girton came in to stop the bleeding.
Girton successfully got Tech out of the inning without allowing another run, but Jung and Neuse would both fail to end the game in the ninth inning with runners in scoring position. The game went into extras tied at 6-6.
In the top of the tenth inning, UConn put two runs on the board to give them an 8-6 lead. One of those runs came on an RBI-double from Kyler Fedko, who finished the game 5-5 with a walk.
When the Red Raiders’ backs were against the wall, they delivered.
Freshman first baseman Nate Rombach led off the inning with a no-doubt solo homer to bring Tech within one run before freshman shortstop Cal Conley launched a solo shot of his own to tie it up.
Then, junior catcher Braxton Fulford stepped to the plate. After striking out in all of his first four plate appearances of the day, Fulford launched the game winning home run deep over the left field wall. Tech would win on those back-to-back-to-back home runs by a final score of 9-8.
“I had a lot of confidence going into that last at-bat,” Fulford said in the postgame news conference. “I wasn't going to give up. You know, it happens but yeah I was excited that coach let me go back up (to the plate)”.
Tech improved to 14-3 with the win while the Huskies fell to 4-10.
The No. 7 Red Raiders will be back in Lubbock Friday night when they take on the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
