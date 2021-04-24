The no. 5 Red Raiders rebounded on Saturday afternoon with a home win over the Baylor Bears. The game was tightly contested the whole way, with Tech only pulling away in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas started the game for Texas Tech. He had a 1-2 record to go along with his 3.66 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in 32.0 innings pitched heading into the contest, according to baseball-reference.
Baylor’s RHP Hayden Kettler would get the nod for the Bears. He had a 3-2 record and 3.99 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched prior to Saturday's game.
Through the first five innings of play, neither team had scored and Tech had only two hits. Both teams got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning.
In the top half of the inning, Baylor broke the tie when Jared McKenzie scored for them on a wild pitch from Dallas. They led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the inning.
Junior third baseman Parker Kelly led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple to put Tech in prime position.
He was brought home by the very next batter when junior outfielder and leadoff man Easton Murrell knocked an RBI-single into center field.
Kettler was pulled from the game shortly after allowing his one and only run of the contest. He left having tossed 5.1 innings of one run baseball.
Tech would get Murrell into scoring position, but the Red Raiders failed to get him around and both teams went into the seventh inning tied 1-1.
After one last scoreless frame in the seventh, Dallas was pulled from the game in favor of junior RHP Ryan Sublette. Dallas finished with 7.0 innings of one run baseball and 10 strikeouts on the day.
“I was pretty locked in...you know, I was pitching it and I looked up and we're already in the seventh inning,” said Dallas in the postgame news conference. “I would say that the big reason I had success today was because I was just getting ahead in the count, the first pitch strikes”.
After Sublette got through the top of the eighth inning with ease, the Red Raiders got some momentum going quickly in the bottom half of the inning.
After Murrell walked and freshman second baseman Jace Jung singled, they had two base runners on with one out. Two batters later, freshman shortstop Cal Conley was intentionally walked to load up the bases for Tech with two outs.
With the go-ahead run 90 feet from home, junior catcher Braxton Fulford roped a three-run double down the left field line to put the Red Raiders up 4-1 heading into the ninth.
Sublette quickly shut down the Bear offense in the top of the ninth to end the game. He would receive the win for his efforts.
It was heartening for Tech fans to see their team only use two pitchers in total on Saturday after they used seven in the series opener on Friday.
“You know, to run somebody out there after a loss that can be a stopper, I mean that's, That's huge. I mean absolutely it's big,” said coach Tadlock on Dallas’ efficiency.
Tech improved to 27-9 on the season with the win, and 8-6 in conference play.
The Bears fell to 25-13 on the season with the loss, and 6-8 in the conference.
Game three of the series will take place on Sunday, where the winner will take the series. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
