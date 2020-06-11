On Thursday, Texas Tech junior catcher Braxton Fulford was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team. Fulford is one of 33 players nationwide to receive the honor and the only Big 12 player to earn it as well.
This is one of Fulford’s many academic accomplishments, including Academic All-Big 12 First Team his sophomore and freshman season, while also earning the NCAA Elite 90 Award at the 2019 College World Series for having the highest GPA among all student-athletes at the Omaha-based tournament.
Fulford’s honors on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team list mark the first in 18 years, trailing Steve Rowe, who earned Academic Second Team honors in 2002. Also, Fulford, with this award, became just the 11th Red Raider in program history to earn Academic All-American recognition.
The Lubbock native was one of three baseball players to be part of CoSIDA’s Academic All-District 7 team in May, as he earned honors alongside infielder Brian Klein and pitcher Clayton Beeter. The only other schools with three selections to this team in the nation were Harvard, Duke and the U.S. Naval Academy.
Outside the classroom, Fulford has proven to excel as well. In fact, Fulford started behind the plate in 57 of Tech’s 66 games during the 2019 season and hit a team best .406 during the postseason.
Although the 2019-2020 season was cut short, CoSIDA continued to recognize outstanding students like Fulford within the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.