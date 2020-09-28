The Big 12 will begin conference play for the 2020-2021 men’s basketball season in December, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Texas Tech will open conference play against Kansas at home in Lubbock. Last season, the Red Raiders concluded their season at United Supermarkets Arena against the same program, and the Jayhawks left victorious by a four-point margin.
Their second December game has also been decided and will be played in Norman against Oklahoma, according to Rothstein. The dates for these games are to be decided.
The Big 12 typically begins conference games in January, but according to Rothstein, the league has decided to begin play in December due to COVID-19 concerns.
