On the men’s team, Bjorn Thompson, Parker Wynn and Jackson Cobb are the only seniors on the team and Reagan Collins is the only senior on the women’s team, according to Tech Athletics. Each player has earned awards and helped Tech throughout their careers.
Thompson is the only senior who was redshirted in his career after suffering an injury in the 2017-2018 season, according to Tech Athletics. The Birmingham, United Kingdom native, came to Tech his sophomore year after finishing high school at IMG Academy.
Thomas ended his sophomore season 22-7 in singles play and 14-3 in duos, according to Tech Athletics. Thompson and former Red Raider Connor Curry recorded 27 doubles wins as a pair, which is the third-most in program history.
After his injury in his junior season, Thompson and Wynn won 29 doubles play, according to Tech Athletics. The pair competed in the NCAA Doubles Tournament, finishing as the runner-up in the ITA Fall National Championship and also earned All-Big 12 First Team in Doubles honors.
Individually, Thompson won 12 singles matches and won two consecutive games at the ITA Texas Regionals, according to Tech Athletics. He also earned All-Big 12 Academic First Team in his 2018-2019 season.
Thompson’s duos partner, Wynn, spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Louisville before transferring to Tech for the 2018-2019 season, according to Tech Athletics. During his time at Louisville, Wynn earned All-ACC Third-Team selections twice and went to back-to-back NCAA Doubles Championships.
Wynn helped lead the Red Raiders to a 16-8 record in dual matches, according to Tech Athletics. He also kept himself in the top-100 all season and earned an All-Big 12 Second Team honor for singles play.
Cobb came to Tech as a true freshman and finished with a 9-19 record in singles play, according to Tech Athletics. The Austin native earned his first collegiate award in his freshman season as he was named to the All-Big 12 Academic Rookie Team.
In the fall season, Cobb and former Red Raider Nikolas Moceanu lost all four of their doubles matches, according to Tech Athletics. Cobb came back in the spring and posted a 9-9 record with former Red Raider Alex Sendegeya as his doubles partner.
Cobb finished his sophomore season with a 12-16 singles record, including a 6-6 record in dual action, according to Tech Athletics. Cobb also went on a five-match winning streak in January. In their second year of doubles play, Cobb and Sendegeya were ranked No. 29 to begin the spring season and finished No. 89 in the ITA final rankings.
At the beginning of the 2018-2019 season, Cobb won four singles matches and went 1-1 in dual action, according to Tech Athletics. In the spring season, Cobb gave Tech its only perfect match with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Nebraska’s Alvaro Moreno Lozano. Cobb also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Academic Second Team during his junior year.
Cobb and his partner, former Red Raider Tommy Mylnikov, earned 20 wins and started the doubles season with four straight wins, according to Tech Athletics. The pair also made an appearance in the NCAA Doubles Tournament.
The only senior on the women’s team, Collins, won the Oklahoma Fall Invitational Flight Two Consolation bracket title and advanced to the quarterfinals in the singles consolation draw of the ITA Texas Regional in her first season as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s head coach Todd Petty did not play Collins in the spring season of her freshman year.
While Collins also did not play in the fall season of her sophomore year, she participated in one match in the spring but lost to Georgia’s Annette Goulak, according to Tech Athletics.
During her junior fall season, Collins went 0-2 in singles play and 0-1 in doubles play, according to Tech Athletics. In the spring, Collins played 15 double matches and paired up with sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth at the end of the season to beat Oklahoma, Texas and UNLV.
Individually, Collins had a 9-3 overall record and a 3-3 record in Big 12 play, according to Tech Athletics. Collins also earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, which was her first collegiate award.
The men and women’s teams will begin the 2019-2020 season on Friday at the Midland Invitational in Midland.
