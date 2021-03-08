On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced their season awards, which included a plethora of Texas Tech players.
Junior guard Mac McClung was the winner of the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award, according to a Tech Athletics release. The vote was unanimously in favor of McClung.
McClung, a transfer for Georgetown, was also selected onto the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, according to the release.
McClung also earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors, according to the release. He joined sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. as the only Red Raiders to make one of the three All-Big 12 teams. Shannon was voted on the third team.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards and sophomore guard Kevin McCullar were Honorable Mention selection to the All-Big 12 teams, according to the release.
