The Texas Tech men’s golf team signed four players for the 2020 season on Thursday.
James Roller, Brian Boles, Jayce Hargrove and Baard Skogen officially committed to be Red Raiders, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Boles and Hargrove are staying in Lubbock after graduating from Frenship High School. Roller will come to Lubbock from Jenks, Oklahoma while Skogen is from Norway.
“We are very proud about bringing another strong class to Lubbock," said Texas Tech associate head coach Mikkel Bjerch-Andresen, according to the release. "They all have qualities that will add to the culture of our program in great ways.”
Skogen is the No. 2 ranked junior in Europe and has competed with the Norway national team for five years, according to the release. Skogen also won the European Young Masters in 2017 and earned a national championship.
“He's (Skogen) a hard worker with big aspirations, and he has been coached in a great way to this point in his career,” Bjerch-Andresen said, according to the release. “His big build and outgoing personality will make him hard to miss on campus.”
Roller earned a fourth-place finish at the Oklahoma Class 3A State Championship his junior year and won Oklahoma State Championship his sophomore year, according to the release. He has also recorded a runner-up finished in the 2019 AJGA CT Pan and 2018 AJGA St. Louis Open and is ranked No. 88 Jr. Golf Scoreboard and No. 91 in the American Junior Golf Association.
“James (Roller) possesses a lot of qualities that translate to collegiate golf," Bjerch-Andresen said, according to the release. "He's a really smart and efficient golfer that seldom makes mistakes on the course. He also has a team mindset that will be great in our locker room.”
Boles has recorded six high school victories and is averaged a 71.89 scoring average, according to Tech Athletics. He has also recorded eight top-15 finishes and is No. 8 in Texas for the Class of 2020.
“His (Boles) greatest tangible asset is his ball striking. Brian comes from a great Lubbock family, and we are excited to finally sign him,” Bjerch-Andresen said, according to the release. “He has an important last season at a very good 6A team before joining us in the fall.”
Hargrove is a three-time all-district selection and district runner-up in 2017 and 2018, according to the release. He has also won the 2018 AJGA David Toms Junior All-Star Tournament and has six top-20 finishes in AJGA play. The signee was a national finalist at inaugural Drive, Chip and Putt Championship.
“Jayce (Hargrove) is a local talent that also plays for Frenship," Bjerch-Andresen said, according to the release. "Jayce is a good ball striker with an even keel demeanor – things that translate very well to college golf.”
The Red Raiders will start the spring season on Feb. 6 at the Amer Ari in Kona, Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.