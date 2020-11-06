Former Texas Tech women’s soccer player Demi Koulizakis has signed with the Canberra United FC, a team located in her home country of Australia, according to Tech Athletics.
Koulizakis joins Canberra United after two seasons with the Western Sydney Wanders from 2014-2015, according to Canberra United Sports.
While in Lubbock, the Sydney native earned four-straight Academic All-Big 12 awards from her sophomore through senior season, according to Tech Athletics. Koulizakis was also awarded Tech’s Most Improved Player title by her fellow Red Raider teammates in 2018.
From Koulizakis’ freshman through junior year, she played in 35 games and started in three matches, according to Tech Athletics. Koulizakis had 11 shots with five of those on goal and scored her first and only goal in the 2018 season against Florida International University.
During Koulizakis senior season in 2019, she stepped up her stats and ended with a career-high of four goals and six assists, according to Tech Athletics. Koulizakis also started in a career-high of 19 matches and helped the Red Raiders finish the season with a 6-1-2 conference record and 15-4-3 overall record, according to Big 12 Sports.
Koulizakis joins 10 other active Red Raiders in the professional ranks, according to a Tech Athletics release.
Canberra United has not released their schedule, however, its season will begin on Dec. 27, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.