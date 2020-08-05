On Wednesday, Lady Raider basketball coach Marlene Stollings was the center of an investigative report by USA Today that outlined a “Toxic Culture”.
Stollings took the reins of a struggling Lady Raider team as the head coach prior to the 2018-2019 season. On paper, Stollings held the highest win total by a first-year Tech coach in 12 years. She joined Tech with a goal of rebranding the image of Tech women’s basketball and promoting a winning atmosphere again.
Despite a winning turnaround in her first years at Tech, there were large numbers of players leaving the program under Stollings’ leadership.
In a report by USA Today, reporters Jori Epstein and Daniel Libit joined with The Intercollegiate to obtain exit interviews which are routine within Tech Athletics programs. The software that hosts the interviews essentially takes the player’s feedback and ranks them as “promoters,” “passives” or “detractors”. According to the investigation, each of the nine individuals who completed the 2018-2019 exit interview were labeled as detractors.
A red flag appeared after the exit interviews, and a Tech four-person committee was made to review the allegations and Title IX complaints.
Marcella Lamar, a member of the 2018-2019 Lady Raider basketball roster, explained to USA Today Sports that Stollings created an atmosphere that was detrimental to not only herself, but others as well.
“LaMark said Stollings demanded she sign a contract stating that if she didn’t complete a workout in a certain amount of time, she’d agree to be released from the team,” according to the USA Today Report. “LaMark refused, and Stollings told the team that LaMark had asked for her release, three players said.”
The report stated that Stollings would veer to verbal abuse towards the players, calling them “disgusting” and “trash,” five players from the past two seasons said, according to USA Today Sports.
But the issues stretched further than the head coach. The Lady Raiders' head strength and conditioning coach Ralph Petrella, who followed Stollings from both Minnesota and VCU, had both positive and negative reports surrounding his practices.
Despite some players coining him as a solid coach, others had a much different story. Emma Merriweather, another member of the 2018-2019 women’s basketball roster, spoke to USA Today regarding Petrella’s methods and actions which included voicing personal matters to the public.
According to the USA Today Report, after Petrella had Merriweather weigh in, he voiced displeasure.
“Petrella shouted her weight to the entire room of men’s basketball players,” according to the report. “'You’re going to yell out my weight in front of all these men and tell me my body is disgusting in front of all these men?'” Merriweather said after the incident.
Per USA Today, five players came forward and expressed that Petrella sexually harassed members of the team through suggestive comments and recovery therapy techniques that "involved applying pressure to some players’ chests and pubic bones and groins."
Petrella reportedly resigned before a full investigation was launched about his actions. In a statement given by Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt to USA Today, he said: "Earlier this year, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate behavior by a support staff member of our women’s basketball program. When the individual was confronted with the allegations, the individual resigned from their position before any university review could take place."
Among numerous claims was one that stated the coaches threatened players and, in some cases, actually acted on threats. According to the USA Today Report, Merriweather’s emotional support dog was taken from her by Stollings and offered to boosters.
More issues trickled down the line of the coaching staff as Associate Head Coach Nikita Lowry Dawkins insisted that Merriweather stop showing up to practice upset. The report explained that “Lowry Dawkins gave Merriweather a rubber band to wear on her wrist, telling her she should snap it each time she had a negative thought, the player recalled,” according to USA Today.
Hocutt further stated that himself, Stollings and student-athletes would further try to develop a better relationship.
“I have thoroughly discussed this review with coach Stollings," Hocutt said. "I am confident that we are taking appropriate steps to improve the relationship and communication between coaches and student-athletes so that we can continue to grow the success of our program both on and off the court."
Stollings is still on staff, and also released a statement to USA Today regarding the events that were recently brought to light.
“We know change is difficult and that has been no different at Texas Tech. Some wonderful young women have decided to leave our program and pursue their dreams elsewhere. I hope they have found everything they are looking for at their new destination,” Stollings said. "Our administration and my staff believe in the way we are building and turning this program around here. Our student athletes are developing a disciplined approach both on and off the court.”
