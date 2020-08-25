“Once a Red Raider, always a Red Raider” is an easy phrase to say, but Toddrick Gotcher is living proof of the reality of it.
The former Texas Tech Basketball guard has remained close to Lubbock after finishing his five-season collegiate basketball career in 2016.
Gotcher climbed the ranks within the Tech basketball program from a freshman who battled with injuries, to one of the most consistent players on the roster for the final four years of his career at Tech. In fact, Gotcher played in 30 or more games every season for four straight years at Tech.
The Garland, Texas, native helped lead his team to the NCAA Tournament his senior year while also earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after the same season. Gotcher averaged a team-high 10.9 points per game, a team-high one steal per game and also led the team with 17 double-digit scoring outings, according to ESPN.
Gotcher established a well-known identity in the Lubbock community, and became even more popular after proposing to his girlfriend, Kelly McQuaid, after a victory of Kansas State in 2016.
Now, Gotcher is continuing his basketball career overseas with KK MZT Skopje Aerodrom, a North Macedonia-based organization that he signed a contract with through 2021.
However, Gotcher still finds time to return to Lubbock for family, friends and community involvement.
Recently, while driving around his neighborhood, Gotcher noticed something about a familiar group of kids.
“They were playing basketball without a net. I was wondering, ‘Why are they playing without a net?’, that’s the worst feeling for a basketball player in my opinion,” Gotcher said.
It seemed like a simple solution; all Gotcher had to do was put up a net in his neighborhood, which he did. But just one net was not enough to ease his mind.
“I told myself, ‘I need to do this around Lubbock’”, Gotcher said about replacing more nets around the city. “I’m sure there are a lot more kids without nets…so I just drove around and any rim that I saw without a net… I brought a ladder and put the net on.”
Gotcher fielded requests for locations on his Twitter page. Some of the places where he hung nets were Miller Park, Wester Elementary, Brown Elementary and more. He even received a response from Jeremy McFerrin, head coach of the boys’ basketball team at Monterey High School, who offered to donate some of his nets towards Gotcher’s cause.
The nets are about far more than aesthetics. They are about creating the best possible experience for young men and women learning the game.
Basketball, along with many other sports, is a great avenue for children to learn some of life’s most important lessons. Gotcher’s dedication to providing new nets was rooted in his own history with sports.
“It gave me values in my life that I still use today. That’s why I wanted to do that and make it special for other kids to do that,” Gotcher said, reflecting on his time playing sports and being outdoors as a child.
Originally from Garland, Gotcher has chosen to call Lubbock home during his offseason.
“The people are unbelievable,” Gotcher said in regard to the community of Lubbock. “It’s only right that I push it forward and do what I can to give back.”
Although Gotcher will soon depart to North Macedonia for his next professional basketball season, the impact he has had on this city will remain with the nets he hung.
