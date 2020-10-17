Former Red Raider Nathan Weant has been named assistant coach of the men’s golf team, head coach Greg Sands announced on Friday.
Weant spent his time as a collegiate golfer for Tech from 2011 to 2013, according to Tech Athletics. After his time at Tech, he went on to be an assistant coach at Louisiana-Monroe, and then a head coach at Indian Hills Community College. At Indian Hills, Weant led his team to an NJCAA Division I National Championship in 2018.
His success in coaching would only go further as he would lead his future school, Louisiana-Monroe, to its highest ranking in program history, according to Tech Athletics. His team also earned a second-place finish in the 2019 Sunbelt Conference championship.
Weant will be on staff for the Red Raiders' upcoming event at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrolton, Texas, on Sunday, according to Tech Athletics.
