On Tuesday, former Tech head football coach Tommy Tuberville was elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama.
Tuberville defeated incumbent Senator Doug Jones with a 62 percent victory to go along with a 835,572 vote count, according to the Associated Press. His opposition, Jones, had a 38 percent vote with a 512,373 vote count
At Tech, Tuberville coached from 2010 to 2012 and garnered a combined record of 20-17 overall and 9-17 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.