Tommy Tuberville
Brad Tollefson

On Tuesday, former Tech head football coach Tommy Tuberville was elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama.

Tuberville defeated incumbent Senator Doug Jones with a 62 percent victory to go along with a 835,572 vote count, according to the Associated Press. His opposition, Jones, had a 38 percent vote with a 512,373 vote count

At Tech, Tuberville coached from 2010 to 2012 and garnered a combined record of 20-17 overall and 9-17 in conference play.

