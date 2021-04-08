When the Texas Tech head coaching position opened, Mark Adams was a clear-cut favorite by numerous former players. T.J. Holyfield, Brandon Fancois and Dejan Kravic all shared their insight on Tech’s new coach here.
Mark Adams has been appointed to serve as Texas Tech basketball’s 18th head coach in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
But before he was hired, there was an extended period of time for Tech basketball that was left with emptiness and speculation.
Just as any job or employment search, there are numerous candidates, and more a school with state-of-the-art facilities, a high budget and a recent track record that rivals just about any program in the nation, Lubbock is hallmark for any coach looking to boost his or her resume.
Many names swirled around discussions, and many people chimed in ideas, but one name weighed more heavily than others, especially in the eyes of former players: Mark Adams.
On staff at Tech from 2013-15, and then from 2016 to present day, Adams has seen a lot of players come and go, and the program turn into a national powerhouse.
Just three years after his return to Tech, Adams helped lead the Red Raiders to a deep March Madness run, where Tech advanced all the way to the National Championship game, falling to Virginia.
However, what bolstered the team was defense. In fact, according to ESPN, Tech’s 2019 team had the top defensive efficiency in the nation throughout the season, all thanks to the mind of Adams, who was, and still is, instrumental in the Red Raiders’ defensive strategies and alignment.
Fast forward two years, the same players Adams coached at Tech fully vouched for him to get a head coaching job and are grateful he was selected.
The latest to speak out was former Red Raider T.J. Holyfield, who played on the 2019-21 team that suffered a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Holyfield was a graduate transfer, spending only one season under Adams until he left Tech to pursue the overseas professional route. However, Adams made a lasting impact on the former starter.
“I love Adams,” he said. “He’s a perfect fit for Tech.”
And as a West Texas native, Adams has embraced the South Plains, coaching since 1981 all within arms reach of Lubbock.
The hire of Adams was internal and was perhaps the most popular choice.
“I believe that Texas Tech hit a home run with this hire,” former Tech center Dejan Kravic said. “The people’s choice. Coach Mark Adams knows this program more than anyone, and he also deserves this more than anyone.”
Kravic was a member of the Red Raiders from 2011 to 2013, according to Tech Athletics.
The internal hire of Adams immediately resulted in the retainment of Edwards and McCullar.
But even off the court, Adams has cemented his personality into the hearts of many former players.
Perhaps among the top players on the list, former guard Brandone Francis, who competed for a national championship with Tech in 2019.
There are often clips of Francis and Adams play fighting and laughing whilst on the tournament run, with the joy of the game coming right alongside their joint successes.
“He’s a great role model,” Francis said. “Everyone loves him because of who he is as a person … Outside the court he’s a man of God, and one of the kindest humans I ever been around.”
Adams’ personality was put on full display Tuesday, April 6, when he showcased in front of United Supermarkets Arena at his inaugural news conference.
What took well over 40 minutes began with Adams thanking numbers of people, being drawn to tears several times in the process.
He wears his heart on his sleeve, and it has been a steady foundation of Adams’ career in West Texas.
But as emotional as he is, the on-court aspect of Adams’ prowess is nearly impossible to oversee.
“He is the genius responsible for the success of Texas Tech’s incredible defense these past few years,” Kravic said.
On the other end, Holyfield also spoke on not only Adams’ defensive schemes, but his offensive capabilities as well.
“I don’t think everyone realizes that he’s a great offensive coach as well,” he said.
The 15-time Coach of the Year has stepped into the limelight as Tech’s next head coach, and tasked with the mission to re-align the program, Adams is ready to roll up his sleeves, he said.
