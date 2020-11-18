The Lady Raider basketball program has had nine players drafted dating back to the league’s creation in 1997, according to the WNBA website.
A trailblazer for both Texas Tech and the WNBA, Sheryl Swoopes was the first player to sign a WNBA contract, according to the league’s website.
In the inaugural season of the WNBA, Swoopes led the Houston Comets to a championship.
Following Swoopes was Alicia Thompson, who was drafted in 1998, one year after Swoopes.
Thompson played at Tech from 1994 to 1998 and became the Lady Raiders’ second all-time leading rebounder and scorer.
She then was drafted ninth overall by the New York Liberty. She also played for the Seattle Storm, where she had the best statistical season of her career, according to ESPN.
Tech continued its tradition of sending Lady Raiders to the pros the following two drafts with Angie Braziel in 1999 and Keitha Dickerson in 2000. They both had relatively short careers.
Braziel, after being drafted by the Charlotte Sting in the fourth round, went on to only play 52 games in her professional career.
She averaged 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds on 42 percent shooting from the field, according to basketball-reference. She played her final season for Indiana at 24 years old.
Dickerson also had a short WNBA career, playing 23 games while averaging four points and 4.4 rebounds, according to WNBA stats. She played one more season with Utah before leaving the game.
After three years of not having a draftee, Tech emerged with the lowest pick in school history in Plenette Pierson. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the fourth overall pick in the draft.
Pierson played 14 years in the WNBA before finally retiring in 2017.
Over the course of her career, she averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, according to basketball-reference.
One year later, Tech sent Jia Perkins to the WNBA with the 35th overall pick by the Charlotte Sting. She had another long career, spending 13 years in the league averaging 10.6 points per game, according to basketball-reference.
In 2005, Cisti Greenwalt was drafted with the 3rd overall. Her WNBA career was short-lived; she played in five games and averaged .4 points and 1.6 rebounds, according to basketball-reference. She then went on to play professionally in China, where she still resides.
In 2006, Erin Grant was drafted in the third round by the Sacramento Monarchs, she went overseas and won a Swedish championship for Stockholm.
In 2006, she transferred to the WNBA with the Houston Comets for two seasons. In 17 games, she averaged 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds, according to basketball-reference.
Current Lady Raiders in the Pros
After 2006, the Lady Raiders went 14 years without putting a player on the draft boards. Brittany Brewer broke the streak in 2020 with a 17th overall selection to the Atlanta Dream.
She was picked in the second round as a center.
On the professional stage, Brewer had limited time in her rookie year. With only five games under her belt, Brewer averaged .8 points and one rebound in her time on the Dream.
