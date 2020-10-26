Barbara Bingham Elliott, former Lady Raider, died on Sunday, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
Elliot was from Slaton, Texas, according to her Facebook, and attended Tech following her high school graduation. She continued to letter for the Lady Raider basketball program from 1971-1972, according to Tech Athletics.
The Tech graduate was a steadfast attendee at many Tech events including golf and baseball, as she remained active in both the Red Raider and Lubbock community well after her graduation from the university.
No details regarding her death have been released.
