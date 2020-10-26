Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.