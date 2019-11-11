Two former and three current members of the Texas Tech men’s golf team competed in the three-day 2019 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship on Saturday.
Former Red Raiders Ivan Ramirez and Adam Blomme along with senior Sandy Scott, junior Jamie Stewart and sophomore Markus Braadlie competed in the tournament representing different teams, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Ramirez, who played with the Colombia team, finished tied in second place for the individual championship, according to the release. Scott, who played for the Scotland team, Braadlie who played for the Norway team and Blomme, who played for the Sweden team all tied for 13th place. Stewart, who also played for the Scotland team, placed in 29th place.
Ramirez also earned the silver medal for 16 birdies while Scott, Braadlie, Blomme had 11 birdies, according to the release.
France won the tournament, which marks the first time the French team has won, according to the release. South Africa and Sweden tied in second place while Australia and New Zealand received a third place finish.
The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship is a biennial tournament that has 76 competitors from 19 different countries, according to the release. Each team competes for gold medals in the 54-hole four-ball stroke tournament.
The Texas Tech men's golf team will begin the spring season on Feb. 6 at the Amer Ari in Kona, Hawaii.
