The theme game schedule for Texas Tech football was announced as single-game tickets go on sale on Monday.
Tech’s season opener on Aug. 31 against Montana state will be the Celebrate Texas Tech Game as the tickets start as low as $25, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Prices will also start as low as $35 for the UTEP and $40 for the Kansas State game and $45 for the game against Iowa State. The tickets to the games against Oklahoma State and TCU can be purchased for as low as $65.
The Red Raiders’ game against UTEP on Sept. 7 will be the Agriculture Game, where Tech will recognize the cotton, beef, dairy and other industries that are significant to Tech and the South Plains, according to the release. Tech will also recognize its nationally-dominant judging teams, as well as other parties related to agriculture as the new School of Veterinary Medicine, was recently approved.
Returning for its third year, the Energy game is set for when the Red Raiders take on Oklahoma State on Oct. 5, according to the release. The Energy game will honor the West Texas oil, gas and wind industries. The other themed games include Tech’s annual Homecoming game which is set for the Iowa State contest on Oct. 19, the Celebrate America Game against TCU on Nov. 16 and Senior Day against Kansas State on Nov. 23.
Red Raider fans can purchase single-game tickets as well as season tickets, which are going for as low as $190 a seat or $149 for the Red Raider Mobile Pass, according to the release. The mobile pass works with any cellular device and provides a guaranteed different seat for all six home games.
Fans can also purchase the Raider Power Pack that starts at $120, which allows fans to choose tickets to three of Tech’s six home games, according to the release. Groups of 20 or more will also receive a group ticket discounted rate.
Tickets will go on sale, starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to the release. Tickets can be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and fans can contact the ticket office at 806-742-TECH.
