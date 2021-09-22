This week marks the beginning of the Big 12 football schedule for the 10 schools. Each team will play against their conference opponent for the chance to appear in the final Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Saturday Dec. 4.
The Texas Tech football team will open their Big 12 season with junior quarterback Tyler Shough leading the Big 12 in passing yards with 804 yards, according to Big 12 Sports. The Red Raiders are 3-0 so far this season after defeating Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Florida International.
This is the first time the Red Raiders have started with a 3-0 record since 2017, according to Tech Athletics. Tech will open its conference schedule five hours away, in Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Texas opens their conference schedule in Austin where they have already garnered two wins this season, according to Texas Sports. The Longhorns have a single loss to Arkansas where they were defeated 21-40.
So far this season, Texas has scored 16 touchdowns on offense and six on defense, according to Big 12 Sports. Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson is fifth in the Big 12 in rushing with 52 attempts and 299 total rushing yards, according to Big 12 Sports. Robinson is above Red Raider Tahj Brooks in that category in the Big 12.
Tech will continue their time on the road to face West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 2. West Virginia holds a 2-1 record in non-conference games this season. Senior running back Leddie Brown, is under Brooks with 265 rushing yards and overall the team’s offense has scored 15 touchdowns, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech will return to Lubbock for the homecoming game Oct. 9 against Texas Christian University. The game will be the Horned Frogs first road game of the season, according to TCU Sports.
The Horned Frogs have won both of their non-conference games with a 45-3 win over Duquesne and a 34-32 win over California. TCU’s leading rusher is sophomore running back Zach Evans with 217 net rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season, according to TCU Sports.
The Red Raiders will continue their Big 12 campaign on Oct. 16 against Kansas.
Kansas is 1-2 this season after defeating South Dakota 17-14 on Sept. 3 and losing to No.17 Coastal Carolina and Baylor the following weeks.
The Jayhawk’s leading passer is redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean with 409 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on the season, according to Kansas Sports. Bean has accumulated 216 rushing yards and has scored two rushing touchdowns on the season.
The Red Raiders will host Kansas State Oct. 23 at Jones AT&T Stadium for their fifth conference test of the year. According to Kansas State Athletics the Wildcats have defeated the Red Raiders in the past five encounters.
Kansas State is led by senior quarterback Skylar Thompson who is poised for a senior campaign however he missed the Nevada game due to injury. Sophomore back-up Will Howard was productive in a win against Nevada.
Head Coach Chris Klieman is looking for a breakthrough season while having a 12-11 record during his two previous seasons at Kansas State. The Wildcats are 3-0 so far this season.
Tech will travel to Norman, Oklahoma Oct. 30 for its fourth road test of the year. The Sooners are ranked No. 4 in the country in the AP Top 25 Poll and are 3-0 this season with victories over Tulane, West Carolina, and Nebraska.
Head coach Lincoln Riley has fielded yet another college football playoff contending team. They are led by sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler has completed 74.7 percent of his passes for 761 total yards while throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions, according to ESPN Statistics. Junior running back Kennedy Brooks has 210 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. The Sooners have won the last nine meetings against the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock to host Iowa State on Saturday Nov. 13 with a to be determined time.
Last season, Iowa State pulled off their best season in school history, with a Big 12 championship game appearance, wins over Oklahoma and Texas, and a Fiesta Bowl championship, according to the Des Moines Register
Iowa State finished second in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll with four first place nods, according to Big 12 Sports. Heading into conference play, the No. 14 ranked Cyclones have a record of 2-1, according to AP Top 25 Poll.
Cyclone junior running back Breece Hall ranks in the top 10 of ESPN’s College Football’s Top 100 Players for 2021 list, landing the No. 9 spot, according to ESPN. Hall leads the team this season, with 238 yards and four touchdowns in the span of three games.
Tech will move on to host Oklahoma State for their last home game of the season on Saturday Nov. 20. The time is yet to be determined.
This season, Oklahoma State were voted fourth in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll, according to Big 12 Sports. The Cowboys currently carry an undefeated record of 3-0 going into conference play.
Oklahoma State senior running back Jaylen Warren is coming off a career-high game with 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Boise State, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. Warren is looking to build off this success heading into conference play.
The Red Raiders will close out Big 12 play against Baylor on Saturday Nov. 27 in Waco, Texas.
In the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll, Baylor finished in eighth place and is not ranked nationally, according to Big 12 Sports. The Bears wrapped up non-conference play with a record of 3-0.
Baylor senior running back Abram Smith averages 122 yards per game, according to Baylor Athletics. In total, Smith leads the team this season with 366 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Times for game day will be released closer to the day of the event. Visit The Daily Toreador website for previews between the Red Raiders and each conference team.
