On Tuesday, Texas Tech Athletics announced the completion of 1,382 total COVID-19 tests between student-athletes, coaches and staff. There have been 64 total positive cases, and of those cases, 24 remain active, including 21 within the Red Raider football program, per Tech Athletics.
Despite having 21 positive cases of COVID-19, the Tech football team has announced that they will continue to practice in preparation for the upcoming season.
As a result of the minor outbreak, Tech cancelled its first real scrimmage on Saturday. They will replace the scrimmage with a standard workout, Tech head football coach Matt Wells said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Although the scrimmage was cancelled, Wells explained that practice would move forward and that all safety protocols are being followed.
“We follow all of the protocols in here,” Wells said. “When you look at the numbers, there are plenty of guys to practice.”
According to Tech’s safety protocols, each student-athlete with a positive test result was immediately placed into self-isolation. Also, the affected players receive daily monitoring and oversight from both University sports medicine staff and the City of Lubbock Health Department.
In terms of staff members who have contracted the virus, coach Matt Wells says that there were no full-time staff members who have contracted COVID-19, only one young assistant coach and the 21 active players.
Those who have tested positive, since the recent test results, remain in isolation and will return to the team once they pass COVID-19 protocols, Wells said on Tuesday.
Despite the recent jump of positive cases, coach Wells and the Red Raiders are still preparing to take on Houston Baptist as the non-conference home opener on Sept. 12.
