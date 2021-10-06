At Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Tech football team will face Texas Christian at 6 p.m. for its homecoming and “blackout the Jones Stadium” event.
Fans are asked to wear black during the evening game to support the football team in hopes for a second conference win.
“The challenge for us this week is to come out and prepare and practice with the same amount of urgency and determination as we did last week so we can go out Saturday night in the Jones at six o’clock … wearing throwback uniforms,” head coach Matt Wells said. “All our fans wearing black will create that magic.”
Players will wear the throwback uniforms for the homecoming game, Wells said.
Senior defensive back Adrian Frye said he remembers his first time participating in the blackout the Jones tradition during his freshman redshirt season at Tech.
“We played OU when they had Kyler Murray and all them, and there’s a blackout crowd I think it just stands got filled up,” Frye said. “I think we sold out (the) crowd that year. And it was crazy, I remember the swag surf thing pregame, all that. It was a wild night.”
During that game, the Red Raiders fell 51-56 to Oklahoma Sooners and after that fell in a three-game slump to close out the 2018 season.
“I remember my first year playing in the 2018 season, we were 5-2 to start the season off...we kind of had a slump after that. But I feel like with this team, we get to 5-1, which is gonna keep that ball rolling, there’s gonna be like a snowball effect to bring us out as the winner,” he said.
The average student attendance for Jones AT&T Stadium is 11,249 students, according to a Tech Athletics report from 2013.
Senior wide receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. said he is excited for the crowd turnout and loves the traditions he has seen while donning the scarlet and black.
“Tortillas. That’s been pretty crazy for me experiencing that since I got here,” Geiger said. “Just seeing the tortillas flying around all over the field.”
Offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie said he believes the energy students bring in turn helps the players efficiency while on the field.
“It’s a deal where the students and then us as a team really play off one another and create a home field advantage,” Cumbie said. “People really do not want to come and play us.”
This Saturday’s game will be the first conference match at home this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders who are 4-1 overall, are undefeated at home so far this season, with victories against all its non-conference opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
The Horned Frogs will be the first Big 12 opponent the Red Raiders will face this season while at Jones AT&T Stadium.
“We will look back and say ‘The Jones AT&T Stadium crowd helped us win that game,’” Wells said.
