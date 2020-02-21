Five Texas Tech volleyball players will represent the university at the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts from Friday to Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
Setter Alex Kirby, libero Emerson Solano, middle blocker Karrington Jones, and outside hitters Brooke Kanas and Caitlin Dugan will be at the tryouts, according to the release. Kirby and Kanas are trying out for their second time while Jones, Dugan and Solano are all in their first appearance at the event.
There will 214 student-athletes from 94 colleges across the country trying out for the U.S. Women’s National Team. There will be a total of 67 outside hitters, 48 liberos, 37 middle blockers, 37 setters and 25 opposites at the tryout.
There will be four sessions to the tryout with the final session being on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. MT, according to the release.
Last season Dugan finished second on the team in kills with 269 and third in blocks with 59 her freshman year. Jones led the Red Raiders in blocks with 92 and started all but five matched for Tech last season. Kanas finished just behind Dugan in kills with 255 in her sophomore season.
Kirby was at the center of Tech’s offense despite missing 13 games with a foot injury. She finished with 685 assists and had four double-double games in her sophomore year. Lastly, Solano held down the backline defensively at the libero in her junior year. She has already racked up 1,000 career digs and averaged four digs per set which ranked third in the Big 12.
The sessions will be available to watch on a live stream via Tech Athletics.
