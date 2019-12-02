The 2019 Texas Tech soccer team made program history with five players voted to an All Midwestern Team on Monday. Three Red Raiders made the first team, which set another program record while one was selected to the second team and another to the third team.
On the All-Midwest First Team, junior forward Kirsten Davis, freshman goalkeeper Madison White and sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt were voted to the team, according to a Tech Athletics news release. This season, Davis and White earned multiple awards from the Big 12 conference and nationally to be recognized for their time on the field. Hiatt was the second defender in Tech history to earn a spot on the first team after being named a Preseason All-Big 12 defender.
Junior midfielder Jordie Harr was selected to the second team for the first time in her collegiate career, according to the release. This award was earned on Harr’s first season back on the field after she suffered an ACL injury. Harr recorded 12 points for the Red Raiders this season.
Freshman defender Hannah Anderson was voted on the third team, which made her one of two freshmen to receive a selection, according to the release. Anderson started every game this season; the only rookie on the roster to do so and she also scored four goals for the Red Raiders this season.
The Red Raiders finished their season with a 15-4-3 overall record after suffering a loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
