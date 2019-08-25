As the 2019 fall season begins, five Texas Tech athletes were recognized to the preseason All-Big 12 team for their respective sports.
Preseason All-Big 12 teams are decided by media representatives who cover the league regularly, according to the Big 12. To be selected to an All-Big 12 team, the student-athletes must be one of the top performers at their positions.
Junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson and sophomore defensive back Adrian Frye represented Tech as the only two players from the football team to be recognized on the preseason All-Big 12 team, according to the Big 12.
Anderson has been a key player to Tech’s offensive line since he signed with the Red Raiders over Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and 11 other Division I schools, according to Tech Athletics. The four-star prospect was also one of the highest-rated recruits to sign with Tech.
In his freshman season (2017), Anderson started in all 13 games as Tech’s right guard, helping the Red Raiders rank ninth in passing offense, 16th in total offense and 23rd in scoring offense in the nation, according to Tech Athletics. After completing his first collegiate season, Anderson piled up various awards including being named a Freshman All-American by both ESPN and USA Today as well as making the Big 12 and National Teams of the Week on Oct. 17 for his performance against West Virginia.
Last season, Anderson started in all 12 games, helping the Red Raiders’ offensive line rank fourth in the Big 12 after they only allowed 2.08 sacks per game, according to Tech Athletics. While protecting the quarterback from getting sacked, Anderson and the offensive line protected 535 pass attempts, leading the Big 12 and ranking sixth in the nation. With the conclusion of his sophomore season, Anderson was named to the All-Big 12 second team by the Big 12 coaches and the Associated Press, All-Texas offensive team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, All-Big 12 first team by Pro Football Focus and earned Academic All-Big 12 honors for his performance in the classroom.
While Anderson’s resume impressed the media representatives who voted for the preseason All-Big 12 team, Frye also caught the voters’ attention after his first official season with the Red Raiders after being redshirted in 2017.
Frye led the Big 12 in both passes defended per game (1.5) and total passes defended (18) after appearing in all 12 games (four starts) last season, according to Tech Athletics. The redshirt freshman also led the conference with five interceptions and 0.4 interceptions per game. While leading the Big 12 in multiple defensive categories, Frye ranked seventh in the country in passes defended per game (1.5), 10th in total passes defended (18), 10th in interceptions (five) and 11th in interceptions per game (0.4).
Along with his ability to defend passes, Frye also finished his freshman season with 21 tackles (16 solo), helping him get recognized with multiple honors, according to Tech Athletics. Frye was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and was selected to the All-Big 12 first team by the coaches in the conference and the Associated Press.
As the Tech football team had two athletes named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, the volleyball team also had two student-athletes get recognized on the preseason All-Big 12 team of 14 players, according to the Big 12. Sophomore Brooke Kanas and senior Emily Hill were selected to the volleyball preseason All-Big 12 team after standout seasons in 2018.
In her freshman season, Kanas led the Red Raiders with 202 kills and a .251 hitting percentage in conference play, according to Tech Athletics. She also led the team with 3.37 kills per set in games against conference opponents. Kanas helped the Red Raiders post a 17-13 overall record as she led the team in kills seven times and had posted double-digit kill games 14 times (13 in games against Big 12 opponents). The freshman also had 23 kills in Tech’s 3-2 win over Kansas State (Oct. 3), making it the most kills in a single match last season.
After finishing her first collegiate season, Kanas ranked in the team’s top five in several categories, according to Tech Athletics. The newcomer ranked second on the team with 249 kills (2.93 per set), third with 266.5 points and fourth with a .241 hitting percentage.
Kanas was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team after garnering four honors as a top freshman last season, according to Tech Athletics. The freshman was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week twice last season. The first time she was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week was on Sept. 22 after the freshman recorded a Big 12 freshmen-leading .356 hitting percentage and 31 kills. Kanas earned the honor for the second time on Oct. 26 after posting 31 kills that week. Along with her weekly honors, Kanas was selected to the 2018 All-Big 12 Freshman Team and 2018 All-Big 12 Second Team.
Along with Kanas, Hill was one of Tech’s top players last season after starting in all 30 matches, according to Tech Athletics. In her junior season, Hill led the Red Raiders with 33 service aces (second in the Big 12). The outside hitter also led the team with 3.19 kills per set (eighth in Big 12) and recorded 12 double-doubles with nine of them being against conference opponents.
Hill also finished her junior season with 407.5 points (most on the team), 288 digs (second-most on the team) and 43 total block (fourth-most on the team), according to Tech Athletics.
With her breakout season last year, Hill was named to 2018 All-Big 12 Second Team, according to Tech Athletics. While she performed highly on the court, Hill hit the classroom just as hard as she has garnered 2018 Academic All-Big 12 First Team and 2016-17 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll (while playing for Mississippi State) honors.
The final Red Raider to be named to a preseason All-Big 12 team was soccer’s sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt, according to the Big 12.
Hiatt started in all 22 matches last season of her freshman campaign with the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. The freshman scored three goals off of 12 shots (five shots on goal) last season. Hiatt’s most memorable play occurred when she scored a game-tying goal against Kansas to force overtime with 90 seconds left in the game (Oct. 14). The Red Raiders defeated the Jayhawks in overtime and Hiatt was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
In addition to her weekly honor, Hiatt as named to the 2018 All-Big 12 Freshman Team and was voted the 2018 Rookie of the Year by her teammates, according to Tech Athletics.
With five Red Raiders selected to their respective preseason All-Big 12 teams, the three athletics seasons will start their 2019 campaigns.
The Red Raider football team will kick their season off on Saturday against Montana State at the Jones AT&T Stadium. Tech volleyball’s regular season will begin on Friday against VCU with their first home game of the season on Sept. 16 against Abilene Christian. The soccer team’s season started on Thursday as the Red Raiders won in their game against San Diego State but their first home game will occur on Thursday against Oral Roberts.
