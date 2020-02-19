As the No. 1 Texas Tech baseball team opened its season with four wins, it gave Red Raider fans their first look at the new roster.
Highlighting the Red Raiders’ opening weekend was freshman catcher Nate Rombach. Over the weekend, Rombach posted a .500 batting average, recording seven hits, nine runs, five home runs and 15 RBI. Nationally, Rombach is tied for first in home runs while also ranking second for his RBI total.
For his play over the weekend, Rombach was recognized nationally as he helped the Red Raiders jump from being ranked No. 3 to topping the nation with a No. 1 ranking. Rombach was named the Big 12 Player of the Week while being selected as the National Player of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) and D1Baseball.
While Rombach has performed well at the plate, on the defensive end, he and junior Braxton Fulford rotate every other game at catcher. Defensively, head coach Tim Tadlock said Rombach does a good job receiving and presenting pitches. When Rombach is not starting behind the plate, he will stay in the lineup as the designated hitter.
“We’re not going to take Nate (Rombach) out of the lineup, that’s for sure,” Tadlock said. “We’re not that crazy.”
Along with Rombach, freshmen Jace Jung, Cal Conley and T.J. Rumfield performed well in their debut weekends for Tech. Jung started at third base, filling the role of his older brother Josh. Over the weekend, Jung tallied 13 RBI and two home runs while posting a .500 batting average. His play led to him being named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week as he ranks third nationally in RBI.
Conley filled the Red Raiders’ void at shortstop after rotating players at the position last season. Offensively, Conley posted a .412 batting average, recording two home runs and seven hits. Tadlock said Conley is a solid infielder and was satisfied with his play over the weekend, despite not getting a lot of balls hit his way.
“I’m excited about the opportunity for him to be able to go show everybody how he can play,” Tadlock said.
Of the players who earned a start over the weekend, Rumfield posted the highest batting average with a .583, recording seven hits in 12 at-bats. After his first appearance subbing in for Cole Stilwell at first base, Rumfield started the next two games.
While fans saw new faces in the infield, the outfield underwent a few changes as well. Filling Gabe Holt’s spot in right field was sophomore Dru Baker, who played in the infield last season. Baker also took Holt’s spot as the Red Raiders’ leadoff hitter in their last three games of the weekend.
Baker was the only Red Raider to record a triple over the weekend and also tallied five hits and three RBI. While hitting leadoff, Baker only struck out one time in 13 at-bats. Baker did not start in the season opener after having arthroscopic surgery about three weeks before the season started.
“He hasn’t seen as near as many pitches as these other guys. Everybody on our team had roughly 40 plate appearances going into this weekend. Before the season, (Baker) had two,” Tadlock said. “To be able to do what he did with that, it tells you what type of player he is.”
While junior Dylan Neuse remained in center field over the weekend, a change in left field was made as freshman Dillon Carter started all four games there. Carter posted a .417 batting average, recording five hits, two doubles and three RBI. Tadlock said Carter’s speed puts pressure on the defense.
After four games of play, the Red Raiders posted a collective batting average of .438. Tech also scored 65 runs off 63 hits, with 12 home runs being hit. Of the 144 at-bats, only 25 plate appearances ended with a strikeout.
As far as pitching goes, Tadlock said the first three starters at the mound, redshirt sophomore Clayton Beeter, sophomore Austin Becker and junior Bryce Bonnin will stay the same for their weekend tournament in Round Rock. He said if there is one thing he was impressed with over the weekend, it was the performance from all of the pitchers.
Beeter, Becker and Bonnin each recorded wins at the mound in their first starts of the season. The trio posted a combined ERA of 1.92, led by Beeter’s 1.50 ERA. The three pitchers also struck 18 batters out in 14 innings in their time at the mound.
As a pitching staff, the Red Raiders posted a 3.09 ERA collectively after the first weekend of play. Tech’s pitchers struck out 43 batters while giving up 17 hits and 11 earned runs in 32 innings pitched.
“Our pitching is going to separate us,” Tadlock said. “We’re going to be able to pitch at a high level.”
Following the homestand sweep, the Red Raiders will be tested on the road for the first time this season at the Round Rock Classic. Tech is set to play Tennessee, Stanford and Houston at Dell Diamond over the weekend, opening the classic against the Vols at 7 p.m. on Friday. “
“I think there’s a lot of value that you get to play different teams each day. A lot of value in the competition,” Tadlock said. “Obviously it is a tournament format. I think it definitely puts a premium on playing good baseball that day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.