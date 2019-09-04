The Texas Tech softball's head coach Adrian Gregory announced the Red Raiders' 2019 fall schedule on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders will begin play on Sept. 13 with a doubleheader against McLennan Community College, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The games are slated to start at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tech will then face Odessa College at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, according to the release. Following the game against Odessa, the Red Raiders will play Howard College in a doubleheader on Sept. 25.
Tech will end the month of September with a 6 p.m. game against Clarendon College on Sept. 26, according to the release.
Starting play in October, the Red Raiders will play Vernon College at 6 p.m. game on Oct. 1, according to the release. Tech will then face Midland College two days (Oct. 3) later in a game that starts at 6 p.m.
Tech will close out their fall schedule with the Red & Black series, according to the release. The series will start on Oct. 9 and run through Oct. 11.
All 11 games will take place at Rocky Johnson Field.
