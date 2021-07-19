Senior linebacker Colin Schooler and junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma both were named to watch lists for the 2021 football season on July 19. Schooler was added to the Bednarik Award watchlist and Ezukanma was listed as a preseason candidate for the Maxwell Award.
These two announcements came as part of the National College Football Awards Association schedule, according to the release from Tech Athletics. Preseason candidates for 16 different awards will be revealed from now until July 30, with the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday, July 20.
This Ezukanma's first appearance in his career on the Maxwell Award watch list, according to the release. Each year, the Maxwell Award is presented to the nation’s most outstanding player.
Ezukanma was one of the three Red Raiders listed on the preseason All-Big 12 team last week, according to Tech Athletics. He leads in receiving yards per game with a high of 74.8 among all of the returning conference wide receivers. For the last two seasons, Ezukanma has led the Red Raiders in receiving yards, the first underclassman to do so since Michael Crabtree in 2007-08.
Schooler previously was added to the Bednarik Award watchlist before his 2019 junior season at Arizona, according to the release. This is his first time on the list since transferring to Tech in 2020.
Schooler enters the 2021 season with 375 career tackles and 51.0 career tackles for a loss, according to Tech Athletics. Schooler collected three All-Conference honorable mention accolades at Arizona and one during the previous season with Tech.
The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on Nov. 1 and three finalists will be announced on Nov. 22, according to the release. The recipients of the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.