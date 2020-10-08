In anticipation of upcoming elections, the importance of voting has been a frequent topic of conversation, even among athletes.
Examples of athletes expressing the need to vote include NBA players wearing shirts during warm-ups of Conference Finals games with the word “VOTE” displayed on the front, and the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA launching the “Pack the Vote” campaign, which provided an online portal with instructions on how to register to vote.
But with collegiate sports starting back up, people have seen the conversation around voting make its way to Texas Tech.
During a football game against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 26, Tech Athletics set up a voter registration table inside of Jones AT&T Stadium, according to Tech Athletics. The table was provided, so attendants of the game could have the chance to register to vote with the assistance of on-site volunteer deputies.
The Tech men’s basketball team recently announced on Twitter that their entire program was registered to vote.
Assistant coach for the Red Raiders, Ulric Maligi, said having team-wide voter registration completed is nothing new for the teams coached by men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard.
“It’s something that Coach Beard talked about immediately,” Maligi said about the roster being registered to vote. “It’s something he’s done everywhere he’s been.”
Having an entire team registered to vote is something Maligi said he has experienced at most of the former programs he has coached at. He has been an assistant coach at Houston, SMU and Texas A&M before joining Tech’s coaching staff before the beginning of last season.
In addition to ensuring the entire program was registered to vote, Maligi said he made it a point to speak on the importance of being an educated voter.
“I think the most important thing is first voter education, then also voter registration,” Maligi said. “Explaining to these young student-athletes the importance of not just voting in the national and presidential elections but also locally.”
Being educated on local government is important because these officials affect student-athletes’ lives every day, Maligi said.
“Something I know we’ll stress even more too is just making sure that our guys are not just voting but really understand who they’re voting for,” Maligi said.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva said researching candidates is an important step to take before voting.
“Coach Ulric [Maligi] just told us just don’t go out there and vote just cause you are hearing what other people are saying,” Santos-Silva said. “Obviously, get your information about the candidates and see who you like, and see if their political views are the views that you like.”
The priority being placed on voting education and registration is not just happening at Tech, but throughout the NCAA as well.
In early September, the NCAA’s Division I approved legislation submitted by the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee that states student-athletes will not participate in athletic activities on the first Tuesday of every November, according to the NCAA. This proposal gives student-athletes a day to participate in activities such as community service or voting.
The Red Raider basketball team has two members on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee: Santos-Silva and junior guard Jamarius Burton.
“It’s important because some people are saying they don’t have time to be able to do it,” Santos-Silva said regarding the NCAA mandating the day off. “The NCAA being able to give us that day off . . . is really important so that we have no excuse, and we can get a lot of votes out there.”
It is important for people to vote whenever they can, Maligi said.
“It’s one of those things, man, that goes all the way back to the early 1960s where so many people, both black and white, that fought hard for the right to vote,” Maligi said. “I just think it’s so important for us as people to be able to express ourselves through the vote.”
Regardless of some people’s mentality toward votes not counting, Santos-Silva said people still should vote.
“I feel like a lot of people say, ‘Our votes don’t count’, but if you think about it … it just adds up,” Santos-Silva said. “Just go out there and vote, do what we need to make the change.”
