The Texas Tech men’s tennis team lost their first match of the season 4-3 against the University of Michigan during the It-Kickoff tournament.
Michigan took the first point of the game by defeating the team of seniors Parker Wynn and Bjorn Thomson and senior Jackson Cobb and junior Ilgiz Valiev.
To start the singles matches, Wynn claimed the first set 7-5 along with freshman Reed Collier who won 7-6.
Sophomore Isaac Arevalo, sophomore Francisco Vittar, Valiev and Thomson were the four Red Raiders to fall during the first set of their matches.
The Wolverines increased their lead by knocking out Valiev in the second set 2-6, but Tech responded and put a point on the board with a 6-4 win from Collier. Tech trailed 1-2
Thomson forced a third set after a 6-1 victory in the second set. Thomson then claimed the second point for the Red Raiders after another victory in the third set to make the score 2-2.
Michigan didn’t stay tied for long and soon after defeated Arevalo in the second set to add another point to the board. Michigan leads 3-2.
The Wolverines forced a third set against Wynn after defeating him in a 3-6 second set, while Vittar won 7-6 during his second set.
Wynn ended his third set with a 7-6 victory to make the Red Raiders tie the Wolverines 3-3 with Vittar the last Tech player on the court.
Vittar lost during his final set to give Michigan the winning point to end the match 3-4.
The Red Raiders will take on either Illinois or Ole Miss tomorrow with the time yet to be announced.
