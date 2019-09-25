Senior hitter for the Texas Tech volleyball team Emily Hill is playing in her last season as a Red Raider. Hill has played in 292 sets and counting for Tech after she transferred from Mississippi State in 2017.
Hill leads the nation in kills and points, according to NCAA athletics stats. Hill also ranked fourth among Division I players in total attacks with 4,141 and 12th in kills with 1,421, according to the NCAA. She has also recorded 944 career digs.
Hill takes pride in being a do-it-all player on the court. She said the most unique part of her game is that she can pass and defend just as well as she can attack.
“I can play all the way around. I can pass and swing,” Hill said. “And I like to think I am pretty good at both of them.”
Head coach Tony Graystone also said Hill’s ability to do everything on the court has helped the team after the Red Raider Classic on Saturday.
“(Hill’s) the whole thing,” Graystone said. “It’s the defense, it’s the ball control, it’s the block, it’s the serve, it’s the out-of-system play, I mean she’s our security blanket and we need her a lot.”
As the Red Raiders are beginning Big 12 play, Hill said she has one team goal on her mind heading into her last season: getting to the NCAA Tournament. Tech has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1996, and the Red Raiders have not advanced past the second round in their five tournament appearances.
As the Red Raiders are 11-4 this season, Hill said she believes this squad is the most talented.
“I think this year is the most talented we’ve ever been,” Hill said. “The freshmen that have come in are all crazy good, and you can see they all go on the court and do really well. Yeah, this year is the most exciting for sure.”
Hill was heavily recruited out of high school and ranked as a top-50 recruit in the nation coming out of Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, according to MaxPreps.com. Originally committing to Mississippi State, Hill said she transferred to Tech because of the competitiveness in the Big 12.
“I love (Mississippi State), but I wanted to play better volleyball and the league in general (Big 12) is just better,” Hill said. “Got (to Tech) and loved it.”
Although she has always had the spotlight on her, Hill said she never felt the pressure of being at the center of attention. She said it helped boost her confidence more than anything.
“I wouldn’t say pressure, I’d say it gave me confidence,” Hill said. “Getting recruited and committing is really exciting and I was fine with that, but being a top-50 recruit, that was fun too.”
Hill said she has chosen to embrace the spotlight instead of shying away from it as she has become more mature off the court throughout her volleyball career.
“Personally, a character trait, I’ve become more confident definitely, which is something I’ve talked about a lot but confidence for sure and then just opening up,” Hill said. “I’m kind of a reserved person.”
Since starting volleyball in fourth grade, Hill said that her dad has been her biggest fan and inspiration throughout her career.
“He always took us to practice, at every game, at every match,” Hill said regarding her dad. “He’s my biggest fan, he’s the one that pushes me the most and he would do anything.”
Hill said she hopes to pursue professional volleyball when her college career is done but is focused on enjoying the last season with her teammates.
Already making an impact on the future of Tech volleyball, the freshmen Dodson twins, Lauren and Lindsey, said they look up to Hill for the way she plays the game and how she handles herself off the court.
Following Tech’s win against West Virginia to start Big 12 play, the Red Raiders will travel to Austin to take on Texas at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
