Former Texas Tech defensive end Eli Howard has signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. The announcement came shortly after the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The defensive end will depart the program as the ninth all-time sack leader in program history with 16.5, according to Tech Athletics.
He spent four years as a Red Raider, and will now take the next step to become a pro football athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.