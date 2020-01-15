Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.