The No. 23 ranked Texas Tech men's basketball team traveled to Manhattan, KS on Tuesday night to take on Kansas State. The Red Raiders defeated the Wildcats 77-63 to improve to 11-5 (2-2).
Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards put up 24 points, a new career-high for him, on 9-14 shooting and hit three shots from beyond the arc to lead the Red Raiders.
After a two-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents, the Red Raiders got back to their winning ways, outrebounding the Wildcats 31 to 23, also recording 10 steals on the defensive side and forcing 20 turnovers.
Tech’s shooting percentage also improved from the last two games as they hit 47.2 percent of their shots, compared to a combined 32.5 shooting percentage against West Virginia and Baylor.
The Wildcats leading scorers Cartier Diarra and Xavier Sneed combined for 33 points on 10-19 shooting. Diarra and Sneed contributed to over 50 percent of Kansas State’s offense.
Along with Edwards’ 24 points, junior Davide Moretti, freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey and freshman Kevin McCullar all recorded double-digit points. Moretti recorded 14 points on 3-6 from the field with all six of his shots coming from the three-point line. Moretti added three steals to his stat line as Ramsey and McCullar each recorded 10 points on a combined 7-18 shooting.
McCullar was productive in his 17 minutes on the court. Along with his 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and got three steals. Following the game, head coach Chris Beard said he thought McCullar was the team's Player of the Game for his productivity.
Graduate transfer TJ Holyfield and Ramsey fouled out late in the game but still played 60 combined minutes. Holyfield left the game with six points and five rebounds.
Tech's other graduate transfer, Chris Clarke, led the team in rebounds and assists, recording eight and four in the respective categories. Clarke scored eight points as well.
After taking just seven free-throw attempts in the Red Raiders' last matchup, Tech went to the line 26 times, sinking 20 of those shots.
Following the win, Tech will look to use the momentum for their next game of the season against Iowa State. The Red Raiders and Cyclones will face off at 3 p.m. on Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.