The No. 23 Texas Tech men's basketball team took on Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in United Supermarkets Arena for its fifth Big 12 matchup of the season. Tech won the matchup 72-52 thanks to returners junior Davide Moretti and sophomore Kyler Edwards combining for 39 points on 12-18 shooting from the field.
Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a back injury. He had seven points in the first half, including a fast-break dunk off a Cyclone turnover and a three-point play after finishing through contact in the paint. Shannon finished with 11 points and was perfect from the field, going 4-4.
Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton was held to 13 points on 5-12 shooting and took only two shots in the second half. The Cyclones finished the game with 20 turnovers after committing 11 in the first half and nine in the second.
Tech committed just three turnovers in the second half after committing 13 in the first. Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey had seven points in the game and recorded three assists. Graduate transfer Chris Clarke led the team in assists with four while graduate transfer TJ Holyfield, Edwards and Shannon all recorded four rebounds to tie for the lead.
The Red Raiders went on a 16-2 run in the second half that pushed them out in front of the Cyclones. Iowa State committed four straight turnovers which all lead to Tech baskets to fuel the lead and the crowd.
Following the 20-point win, Tech will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on Texas Christian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday as they look to extend their win streak to three games.
