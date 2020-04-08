Despite the 2020 softball season being cut short, Texas Tech junior pitcher Erin Edmoundson was named to Softball America’s Shortened Season All-America Second Team on Wednesday.
Edmoundson started the season out strong, posting a 10-4 record in the circle, highlighted with a perfect game against Fairleigh Dickinson on March 7. He perfect game made her the second Red Raider in program history to ever throw one. While leading the team with 10 wins, Edmoundson also posted a 1.42 ERA through 78.2 innings pitched, striking 93 batters out.
Of players in the Big 12 Conference, Edmoundson was one of nine student-athletes to be recognized by Softball America. As the season has been confirmed to be over, Edmoundson finished the season as Softball America’s 26th-ranked player.
While spring sports athletes were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, Edmoundson will start her junior season for a second time next year, looking to pick back up where she left off.
