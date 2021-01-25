Red Raider outfielder junior Dylan Neuse has received his second preseason All-America nod, announced Monday by D1 Baseball.
This is Neuse’s second honor of the preseason as he was recently named a preseason All-American by College Baseball Newspaper to go along with two other teammates, Micah Dallas and Cal Conley.
Neuse joins sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas as the only Red Raiders to receive at least two preseason honors. Micah Dallas has been recognized by College Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game, both widely recognized statistician organizations for collegiate baseball.
Dylan is the lone Red Raider nodded by D1 Baseball. He is one of four Big 12 players mentioned in D1 Baseball’s All-America teams with the Oklahoma Sooners boasting the most at two.
The 2021 season is just under one month away. Neuse and his teammates open the season in Arlington, Texas, at the New Globe Life Field to participate in the 2021 College Baseball Showdown on Feb. 19-21.
