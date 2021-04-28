Red Raider freshman golfer Gala Dumez claimed the first Big 12 individual title this past Tuesday at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.
In doing so, she became the first Texas Tech women’s golf member ever to win the event.
“When I walked back off the 18th when I saw my card. I saw that I was two or three (shots ahead),” said Dumez. “And (then) I realized, I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s awesome...I can potentially win that.’”
On the final day, she birdied an impressive six holes on the front nine before birdying another on No. 17 to help her earn the first medalist honors of her collegiate career.
Dumez won with a final score of 202 (-14). The event came down to the wire, as she wound up beating Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark by just two strokes and Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur by three.
Her score was the lowest 54-hole score in the history of the tournament by a fair margin, with former Oklahoma State Cowgirl Kenzie Neisen previously holding the record with a score of 207.
“I made par on 18, and I walked to the scoring table, I (had) like (a) three shot lead,” Dumez said. “But Maja (Stark) from OSU, she had like three holes (left) to play. So we just sat down there on the table, and we’re just watching the live stream going on online.”
Dumez said she kept refreshing and refreshing the page, and nothing was happening.
“(Stark) did birdie 17, she did burn 16 as well, so it was just one shot lead,” she said. “And she had one hole to play. From that just watched her play 18, she made bogey. So then I realized (I would win)”.
Her clutch performance helped propel the team as a whole to a 280 (-8) card on the final day. That card pushed the Red Raiders into second place overall, leapfrogging Baylor and Oklahoma.
In the end, Tech bested Baylor for second place outright by just one stroke.
Their second place finish marks the highest finish in school history at the Big 12 Championship.
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls won the tournament outright.
“All the team did great (in the) last round. I mean we finished second as a team which is also, like, awesome,” Dumez said on the team’s finish. “OSU was leading by a lot, so that was really hard to go for that (first place finish).”
Dumez said second place was the team’s goal, and everyone played great.
“Everybody moved on from the first round, (which) wasn’t like the one we expected, and everybody moved from that, and everybody did great,” Dumez said. “So, that was just really good.”
Junior Amy Taylor also had a top-10 overall finish in the tournament, finishing tied for ninth with a 211 (-5) final card.
Junior Sofia Garcia also played well for Tech, finishing in 21st place with a 218 (+2 card) in the tournament.
“Amy Taylor was awesome this week,” head coach JoJo Robertson said. “We were hoping that we could get an even par round out of her two, would be great. For her to go out and shoot under par and finish the top-10 was something that was a little unexpected, but...it was key.”
“Sofia (Garcia), you know, we’ve counted on her and leaned on her so much over the last four years, she didn’t have her best tournament (this time), but it just tells me that she’s got something great in store for the next time we play.”
Sophomores Cecilie Nielsen and Anna Dong both also played well in the final round to help Tech secure its second place finish. They both logged two-over par scores.
The Red Raiders will play next in the Louisville Regional as part of the NCAA Division I women’s playoff.
“Just the atmosphere and the spirit is like growing in the team,” Dumez said on the team’s momentum. “I think that it’s great timing right now. We didn’t start really well in the beginning of the semester, and...everybody’s playing better right now”.
Robertson also believes the team is united heading into her 11th playoff in 12 years as head coach of the Lady Raiders.
“Yeah I think (we have a certain momentum). Our players are excited,” Robertson said. “We got back (last) Wednesday, the last few days have been days off, but they’ve all been out here and just fired up ready to go.”
Robertson said the players had more excitement since they did not get to compete in playoffs last year.
“I think especially having not been able to do (playoffs) last year (due to COVID-19), there’s even a little bit more excitement of getting the chance to get back out there, but I think they’re, they’ll be ready for it,” Robertson said.
The team was ranked No. 21 nationally in Golfstat’s latest poll following their performance in The Woodlands.
The regional playoff will be May 10-12 this year, with the top six finishers from each region advancing to the NCAA Championship the following week.
That tournament will take place May 21-26 in Scottsdale, AZ.
